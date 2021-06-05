30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 5: Favorite Film Animal

Welcome to the second edition of the 30 Day Film Challenge!

Today’s prompt shifts the focus to our furry, feathered, scaly, etc. friends in the animal kingdom. Using real-deal animals in film can be a challenge, so many examples fall under animation, practical special effects, or CGI. Sometimes animals serve as the film’s main protagonist, other times they’re the reliable sidekick. My favorite definitely falls under the former: Andy Serkis’ Caesar from the most recent Planet of the Apes trilogy. There have been several variations of this character over the years, but Serkis does a great job showing just how far one can go by combining motion capture technology with traditional acting. Caesar is a passionate leader for his people, all while trying to navigate relationships with humans. I think the trilogy does a great job of showing Caesar’s arc, and how he must figure out how to identify friend vs. foe both in the human world and among the apes. Even before Caesar learns to speak, Serkis does some impressive emoting through facial expression and sign language.

Prompt: Who’s you’re favorite animal in film?

