30 Day Film Challenge Reboot Day 4: Favorite Friendship

Welcome to the second edition of the 30 Day Film Challenge!

“The film world is rife with stories about the bonds between romantic partners or family members, but I’m a sucker for a good friendship story. I’ve just never related to romantic pairings, so my friendships have always been incredibly special to me. There’s something about the relationships we choose (as opposed to the relationships we’re born into) and sticking together through thick and thin that I find makes for uniquely compelling and interesting stories. The strength of a great friendship story can be told within virtually any genre, with great examples found in horror, comedy, science-fiction, drama, westerns, and on and on.

As with other types of on-screen relationships, the best friendships are often grounded in great chemistry between the actors. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are a great example of this, especially in their debut big-screen pairing Shaun of the Dead. But my choice for favourite big-screen friendship is portrayed in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This film covers a lot of ground, but is largely anchored by the bond between Jimmie Fails (portraying himself) and Montgomery “Mont” Allen (Jonathan Majors). Through their interactions with each other and other characters, the film provides a fascinating and nuanced portrayal of male friendships in African-American communities. Jimmie and Mont would do anything for each other, which includes forcing each other to face difficult truths when necessary. The film’s soundtrack also provides some nice additional backstory describing how Jimmie and Mont first became friends as young children. It’s a film I can’t recommend strongly enough. Also, I’m not crying you’re crying.

Prompt: What’s your favorite friendship in film?”

