Werewolf 154: Back to the Future 2 – Day 2

(Hill Valley – 2015)

(Three sonic booms are heard and then the DeLorean arrives in the future right in the middle of a skyway. Marty and Jennifer scream as the DeLorean almost collides with a Taxi)

Marty: What the hell was that?

Doc: Taxi-cab.

Marty: What do you mean, a taxi cab? I thought we were flying.

Doc: Precisely.

Marty: Alright Doc, what’s going on, huh? Where are we? When are we?

(Doc lifts up his glasses and looks at the time display)

Doc: We are descending towards Hill Valley, California, at 4:29pm, on Wednesday, October 21st, 2015.

Marty: 2015? You mean we’re in the future?

Jennifer: Future, Marty? What do you mean? How can we be in the future?

Marty: Uh Jennifer, I don’t know how to tell you this, but…you’re in a time machine.

Jennifer: And this is the year 2015?

Doc: October 21st 2015.

Jennifer: God, so like you weren’t kidding! Marty, we can actually see our futures! (to Doc) Doc, you said we were married, right?

Doc: Uhhh… (he gives her a half-hearted smile)

Jennifer: Yeah, was it a big wedding? (to Marty) Marty, we’ll be able to see our wedding!

Marty: Wow.

Jennifer: I’ll be able to see my wedding dress.

Marty: Wow.

Jennifer: I wonder where we live, I bet its a big house, with lots of kids. How many kids…

(Doc gets out a gadget and shines it on Jennifer. She falls back, unconscious)

Marty: Doc, what the hell are you doing?

Doc: Relax Marty, it’s a sleep-induced alpha-rhythm generator. She was asking too many questions and no-one should know too much about their future.

Marty: Then what did you bring her for?

Doc: I had to do something! She saw the time machine, I couldn’t just leave her there with that information. Don’t worry, she’s not essential to my plan.

Marty: You’re the Doc, Doc.

Doc: Here’s our exit.

(The DeLorean exits the skyway. A sign in the background says “Phoenix : Boston : London” and underneath “Local traffic: Hill Valley exit next right.” After leaving the skyway it passes a floating sign, “Welcome to Hill Valley. Mayor Goldie Wilson II. A nice place to live. Please fly carefully.” The DeLorean descends down into Hill Valley)

Josephus has died. He was Vanilla Town.

Louie has died. He was Vanilla Town.

Players

Alignments

6 5 Wolves

5 Wolves 17 14 Town

Draft Order

Moonstermash (1) April (4) Hoho (5) Owen (7) Dicentra (13) Emm (17) Louie (19) – VANILLA TOWN Cop (25) Lindsay (37) Tiff (57) Indy (6) – TOWN GUNSMITH Goat (6) Hayes (10) – VENGEFUL WOLF Raven (10) Jake (11) Marlowe (11) Side (2) Narrowstrife (2) Sic (2) Canadave (14) Stoneheart (14) Josephus (14) – VANILLA TOWN Warrior (14)

Roles

Night 3 Vigilante —or— Vengeful

1-Shot Vigilante —or— 1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner

Cop —or— 1-Shot Redirector

1-Shot Commuter —or— 1-Shot Watcher

Doctor —or— Roleblocker

Universal Backup* —or— Role Cop

Neighborizer —or— Fruit Vendor

Jailer —or— Tracker

Informed —or— Traitor

1-Shot Governor —or— 1-Shot Executioner

Motion Detector —or— Mailman

1-Shot Gladiator —or— Restless Spirit

Gunsmith —or— Neapolitan

Lover x 2

* Note: Since the first power role to die was the Vengeful, IF there’s a Universal Backup in the game they would now be a Vengeful.

Vengeful: If you are eliminated during the day, you may target another player in the game to kill them.

1-Shot Vigilante: On one night of your choice, you may target another player in the game to attempt to kill them.

1-Shot Paranoid Gun Owner: On one night of your choice, you may elect to “arm” yourself. If you do, you kill anyone who targets you with a night action that night.

Investigator: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive a result of “Wolf”, “Town”, or “No Result”.

1-Shot Redirector: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to “redirect”. If they are using an action that night, they will be redirected to another player of your choice.

1-Shot Commuter: On one night of your choice, you may commute, rendering yourself unable to be targeted by any night actions.

1-Shot Watcher: On one night of your choice, you may target a player to watch. If successful, you will learn which players in the game targeted them that night, if anyone.

Doctor: Each night, you may target one player in the game to heal them. They will be protected from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Roleblocker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to block them from performing any night actions. You may not target the same player twice in a row.

Universal Backup: When the first power role dies, you will inherit their role. If multiple power roles die at the same time, you will inherit one of those roles randomly.

Role Investigator: Each night, you may target one player in the game to investigate them. You will receive either their role name or “No Result”. Anyone without a role will return a result of “Vanilla”.

Neighborizer: Each night, you may create a neighborhood (shared QT) with another player.

Fruit Vendor: Each night, you may target one player in the game and give them a piece of fruit. The fruit does nothing.

Jailer: Each night, you may target one player in the game to attempt to jail them, blocking any night actions they might take and protecting them from a single kill. You may not target yourself or the same player twice in a row.

Tracker: Each night, you may target one player in the game to track them. If successful, you will learn which players in the game they targeted that night, if any.

Informed: At the start of the game, you will be given the name of a player who is Town.

Traitor: You win or lose with the Wolves, and count toward the Wolves’ win condition. You will begin the game with the identities of the Wolves but do not share a QT. Wolves will know if there’s a Traitor but not who you are. Can be killed by the Wolf kill. Investigates as a Wolf.

1-Shot Governor: After Twilight you’ll have a short time to decide whether to pardon the target of the daykill. If you do, the runner up will be killed instead.

1-Shot Executioner: During one day of your choice, you can call an early Twilight. At least one player must have gotten half the votes required for AutoKill. If multiple players are more than halfway to AutoKill, you decide which one dies.

Motion Detector: Each night, you may target one player in the game to motion detect. If successful, you will learn whether or not any actions were performed by or on that player.

Mailman: Each night, you may send a message to another player.

1-Shot Gladiator: During one day of your choice, you can challenge one player to single combat by calling them out in the thread. Voting is reset, and only you and the player you challenged can be voted for. Cannot be used within 2 hours of Twilight.

Restless Spirit: After your death you can still vote on subsequent days, but can’t make other comments. You won’t be given a link to the graveyard until the game is over.

Lover: You’re paired up with another player and have a shared QT. If either dies, both die.

Rules

Do not edit or delete posts for any reason.

The Wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by a designated Wolf.

Night kills will not have flavor to indicate who was responsible.

The header lists all possible roles, there is no guarantee that one of each role pair was actually chosen. Death writeups will reveal alignment and role.

In the event of a tie, the player that was on the board first dies (they will be listed first in the vote counts). Vote early!

Town wins when all Wolves are eliminated. Wolves win when their numbers equal Town (or when nothing can be done to prevent this).

Play the game! Inactivity may result in replacement.

Quoting: do not directly reference any communication with the Mod that happened outside the game threads. You can claim whatever you like in whatever wording you like, as long as the claim does not imply Mod authority. (This is a little different than most quoting rules, I realize, so hopefully it’s clear)

Attack arguments, not people. Be kind.

A player can only perform one night action per night.

Night Action Priority: Commuting > PGO > Blocking > Redirection > Protection > Investigation > Kills

Kirk Gibson Jr. Slugger 2000™ adjustable bat

At Twilight today, one lucky player will receive the Kirk Gibson Jr. Slugger 2000™ adjustable bat.

The bat grants an optional night kill.

Whoever has the bat must decide who to give it to before Twilight the next day.

If the person they give it to dies that day/night, they also die, and a random player gets the bat.

At some point of my choosing (once the ranks are thinned enough) the bat will go away.

A wolf can’t give the bat to a fellow wolf.

Spreadsheet

Vote Spreadsheet

The spreadsheet will have the most up to date vote count, though I’ll also update the count in the vote thread as often as I can.

If you’re in the document, you’ll show up as a random anonymous animal to anyone else viewing the document (including me), even if you’re signed into a google account. So you can open it without worrying about anyone seeing your IRL info.

Twilight will be at 2pm Central on Friday, June 4.

