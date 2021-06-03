Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: You’re now in charge of WarnerMedia programming! With crossover shows being all the buzz, how would you incorporate Discovery shows into WarnerMedia shows? i.e. Upgrade Your Batcave?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JUNE 3RD, 2021:

Beat Shazam Season Premiere (Fox)

Budget Battle Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Christina On The Coast Season Premiere (HGTV)

Dancing Queens (Netflix)

Making It Season Premiere (NBC)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie (Netflix)

Yellowstone: Super Volcanos (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, JUNE 4TH, 2021:

Cellmate Secrets (Lifetime)

Emergency Call Season Premiere (ABC)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Season Two Premiere (Disney)

Lisey’s Story Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sweet Tooth Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, JUNE 5TH, 2021:

Gone Mom (Lifetime)

Kitty Love: An Homage To Cats (Netflix)

Meerkat Manor: Rise Of The Dynasty (BBC America)

Pushing The Line (Discovery+)

Vacation Home Rules Season Premiere (HGTV)

SUNDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2021:

Celebrity Family Feud Season Premiere (ABC)

90 Day Journey: Pride Month (Discovery+)

Pose Series Finale (FX)

Soccer Mom Madam (Lifetime)

The Chase Season Premiere (ABC)

The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

The Kings (Showtime)

To Tell The Truth Season Premiere (ABC)

War Of The Worlds Season Premiere (Epix)

MONDAY, JUNE 7TH, 2021:

The Bachelorette Season Premiere (ABC)

TUESDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2021:

Chasing The Thunder (Discovery+)New Amsterdam Season Finale (Fox)

Secret Islands Of The Pacific (Discovery+)

Sekta Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Surveillance (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9TH, 2021:

Card Sharks Season Premiere (ABC)

In The Dark Season Premiere (The CW)

Loki Series Premiere (Disney+)

Press Your Luck Season Premiere (ABC)

The Croods: A New Age (Hulu)

The $100,000 Pyramid Season Premiere (ABC)

