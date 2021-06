Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Today I’m just going to share this LiSA song that has been stuck since she released her mini album, LADYBUG, two weeks ago. This mini album is meant to commemorate her 10th anniversary, so hooray for that! And hooray for my new favorite song, “GL”!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

