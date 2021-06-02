Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Moving in Together (06/01/2021)

Today we talk about our tales about moving in together with our romantic partner(s), or not moving in together, reasons for either choice, experiences, preferences, and so on and so forth.

Or conversely: Stories relating to co-habitation at the end of a relationship when the household is dissolved and one or both partners move out!

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

