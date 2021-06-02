AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming: The Convergence Manifesto, Part 24

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, we’re talking about the Paladin’s Oath of Devotion subclass. One of the original three Oaths presented in the 5e Player’s Handbook, this Paladin is the archetypal holy warrior or knight in shining armor. Their oath binds them to the highest ideals of justice, order, and virtue. The tenets of the Oath of Devotion are as follows:

Honesty. Don’t lie or cheat. Let your word be your promise.

Courage. Never fear to act, though caution is wise.

Compassion. Aid others, protect the weak, and punish those who threaten them. Show mercy to your foes, but temper it with wisdom.

Honor. Treat others with fairness, and let your honorable deeds be an example to them. Do as much good as possible while causing the least amount of harm.

Duty. Be responsible for your actions and their consequences, protect those entrusted to your care, and obey those who have just authority over you.

The Oath Spells granted to a Paladin who follows these tenets include Protection From Evil and Good and Sanctuary at 3rd level, Lesser Restoration and Zone of Truth at 5th, Beacon of Hope and Dispel Magic at 9th, Freedom of Movement and Guardian of Faith at 13th, and Commune and Flame Strike at 17th level. Remember that these spells are automatically prepared each day when you reach the appropriate level and don’t count against the normal number of spells you can prepare.

When you take your Oath at 3rd level, you gain access to two Channel Divinity options, though you can only use one of them before needing a short or long rest to recharge. Sacred Weapon allows you to use an action to imbue your weapon with positive energy. For 1 minute, your weapon emits bright light in a 20-foot radius and dim light for an additional 20 feet. In addition, the weapon counts as magical, and you can add your CHA modifier to your attack rolls made with it. Alternatively, you can use your action to Channel Divinity and Turn the Unholy. Each fiend or undead within 30 feet of you must make a WIS save or be turned for 1 minute or until it takes damage. A turned creature can not take reactions and must spend its turn trying to get as far away from you as possible, only using its action to Dash or try to escape from an effect that prevents it from moving.

At level 7, you emanate an Aura of Devotion, which makes you and any allies within 10 feet of you immune to being charmed. The range of this aura increases to 30 feet when you reach 18th level.

Beginning at level 15, your Purity of Spirit makes it so that you are always under the effect of the Protection From Evil and Good spell. This means that aberrations, celestials, elementals, fey, fiends, and undead will always have disadvantage on their attacks you, and you can’t be charmed, frightened, or possessed by such creatures.

Finally, at level 20 you can use your action to generate a Holy Nimbus around you. For 1 minute, you shed bright light in a 30-ft radius around you and dim light for an additional 30 feet beyond that. Any enemy creature that begins its turn within the area of bright light it automatically takes 10 radiant damage. In addition, for the duration, you have advantage on saving throws against spells cast by fiends or undead. You can only use this ability once per long rest.

Players and Characters Josephus is back as DM to continue his Eberron adventure. The members of the Clifftop Adventurer’s Guild in Sharn include: Sly, a Wildhunt Shifter Druid of the Circle of Dreams from the mysterious and exotic continent of Xen’drik (CleverGuy)

Cherrazai, a pink Tiefling Rogue, recently bonded with a quori from the Realm of Dreams (Waffle)

Uda Haserrea, a Summer Eladrin Paladin hailing from the Fairy Court of Thelanis (Wasp)

Petie, an Earth Genasi Ranger, who grew up in mostly Dwarvish community that was unfortunately built too close to a Xoriat manifest zone (Spiny)

Scylla, a Half-Elf Genie Patron Warlock, who a found a curious patron in a back alley market near Morgrave University (Hayes)

TheHayesCode is back with this week’s game recap, writing from the POV of the Djinni Warlock, Scylla. Thanks, Hayes!

Convergence Points Oh boy, the shit’s really hitting the fan now. And since I spend a lot of time moving air around, I’m the fan in this analogy. Let’s see… so we’re looking for a bunch of artifacts someone’s jammed together into a bunch of manifest-zone-mixing hybrid weirdifiers, right? We had a few lines on where they might be, so we headed off to Callestan, to a dream parlor. These places are full of addicts and weirdos OR SO I’VE HEARD so I figured it out to be an interesting experience. We followed said weirdos into the back, to a huge room that appeared to be pretty much an outdoor demiplane, carpeted in moss, poppies, and sleeping dream-junkies. Our artifacts were off in the distance, and that ghost-goblin we met earlier, Mur’taal, asked us to retrieve his chains – it seemed like a bit of a jog, but at least nothing was attacking us, right? Until these restless sleepers started dreaming up nightmares for us to fight! First up, Karn the Conqueror. Don’t start small, or anything! After that, there was an evil hat, and then the King of Breland, and then a dragon. A real mixed bag here. Speaking of mixed bags, there was an lot of evil gold coins at some point, too. I should mention that the landscape here got a little weird. We kept running past the same landmarks over and over, but we were getting closer to the tower, so we were making progress. It just took about five times longer than it should. I took off flying to avoid the more groundbound terrors – unfortunately I got in a bit of an aerial dogfight with the dragon. At some point a baby mindflayer popped in and started eyeing us like we were jars of strained brains. Sly turned into a war horse and gave the baby a good trampling, or tried to (little tyke had a surprising burst of muscle), then set it on fire. There was also a giant snake, an enormous skeleton, an amorphous blob, a tiger, and some wicked monster soup. What the hell is wrong with people in this city? Have nicer dreams, jerks! Anyway, we eventually reached the tower, which was much smaller close up, and had to pry the chains free. I realize we were in a realm of dreams and stories, after all, and when I told the chains just what I thought of the narrative quality of their little gauntlet they got so cheesed they blew up in my face, and we found ourselves back in the dream parlor. One down! (Well…two.) Some of us were too exhausted to keep going, so we decided to hole up in this den of iniquity overnight and get some rest. I mean, if you’ve got to hole up in a den, make sure it’s of iniquity and not of bears, right? I just hope the city can hold out until tomorrow… [collapse]

