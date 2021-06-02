Are We There Yet. Are We There Yet. Are We There Yet… The Wednesday Politics Thread

Under the pretense that racism had finally ended in the United States with the election of the First Black President, eight years ago the Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act by disabling Section 5 and deciding that the formula to define voter suppression needed updating in order to better reflect the modern-day hurdles voters face. Ever since that decision, Republican-controlled states and legislatures embraced more fully their evil creativity, drafting and passing legislation that severely hinder voting access to mainly Black Voters, Indigenous Voters, and Voters of Color.

After mobilizing the nation like never before, Democrats were able to beat unimaginable voter-suppression tactics to regain control of the White House, maintain control of the House of Representatives, and hold a very slim majority in the Senate. Now is the time for them to undo the harm and to set the stage for the next 50 years by cementing new laws that would expand Voting Rights and stop in their tracks any attempts to draft legislation that would limit voters’ access to the polls.

In case you’re wondering if we’re there yet, let me remind you that Joe Biden did say that he will be pushing for Voting Rights in August of 2021, today, we are still June 2, 2021. He was also waiting for his choice to head the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke, to be confirmed as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, which was purposely stalled by Republicans. Her confirmation finally happened last week on May 25, 2021. Yes, we’re only four months into the Biden Administration, not years, months. Already feels like a lifetime ago.

Kristen Clarke has spent her career fighting for equal justice and protecting Americans’ civil and voting rights. As the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, she will continue that fight as we see a rise in voter suppression and hate crimes across the country. pic.twitter.com/7HSstTZu1o — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 26, 2021

In order to undo the harm Republicans all over the country are causing to Voting Rights, Democrats have drafted two bills that would separately address and redress the failures of a system built on purposely limiting access by skin color.

H.R. 1 – For The People Act is meant to expand voting rights, reduce the influence of money in politics by changing campaign finance laws, limit partisan gerrymandering, and hold federal officeholders to new strict ethics rules. The first time the bill passed the House of Representatives was on March 8, 2019, because of a Democratic majority, and then went to die with over 400 other bills on the Grim Reaper’s desk who made it his mission to obstruct anything and everything from getting on the Senate floor; his objective was to limit passing meaningful legislation while stuffing the courts with lifetime appointments of ultra-conservative judges. With the election of Joe Biden however and Democrats maintaining control of the House, the For The People Act was reintroduced as H.R. 1 and S. 1 and the bill passed the House on March 3, 2021 with a near-partisan line (220-210). It has then advanced to the Senate were it needs to overcome the damned filibuster in order to have a chance and become law.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act is the response to what the Supreme Court demanded when it handicapped the VRA eight years ago; it is a new coverage formula that addresses the modern-day discrimination issues and is specifically tailored to broaden the scope of the courts by amending applicable portions of the VRA that presently limit violations to the 14th and 15th Amendments, changing the specific wording to “violations of this Act, or violations of any Federal law that prohibits discrimination in voting on the basis of race, color, or membership in a language minority group.” It specifically protects voters from discrimination and voter suppression. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act was first introduced in 2019 and had already passed the House of Representatives with bipartisanship support (228-187), but has yet to be reintroduced in 2021 as Democrats are strategizing to handicap the filibuster.

Both the For The People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act address specific voter-suppression tactics and would undo past and present Republican attempts to punish voters and limit their access to cast their ballots. Both Acts will forever change how the subject of Voting Rights is tackled, uprooting systemic racism from the ground up, chasing it away from state Governor mansions, and halting in their tracks any Jim-Crow type legislations from even being drafted as this will raise alarms and quickly attract the ire of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rep. Clyburn tells @CapehartJ that Pres. Biden will have a new John Lewis Voting Rights Act on his desk by August. https://t.co/ixU39BGrcX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 8, 2021

If you listen closely to that interview, the objective is to at least have the John Lewis Voting Rights Act on Joe Biden’s desk by August 6, 2021, 56 years to the day after LBJ officially signed the VRA into law. So be patient, don’t let misinformation fool you, make a tool out of you, and purposely seek to dumb you down. We have a clear timeline, let’s watch and debate on how the Biden-Harris Administration’s strategy is unfolding.

NEWS: In Tulsa speech, President Biden announces he is tapping Vice President Kamala Harris to lead efforts on voting rights as the GOP carries out efforts to pass laws restricting voting. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 1, 2021

Have a great Wednesday, Politicadoes!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...