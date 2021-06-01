The Night Thread Explains the Origin of Love

Happy Night Thread everyone. As I mentioned on today’s Day Thread, I”ll be exploring musicals with important LGBTQ+ themes and story.

Tonight, I’ll be talking about Hedwig & The Angry Inch. The musical is about an East German rock star as she retells her life. In the stage version, it’s mostly in a concert format but the actor who plays Hedwig would narrate in between song. The musical first started out in off-Broadway in 1998, then was made into a film which was directed and starred the original Hedwig.

