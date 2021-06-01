The History Thread Remembers Tulsa

Today is the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race riot (or Tulsa race massacre), which resulted in the destruction of “Black Wall Street” in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the deaths of anywhere from 39 to 300 Black Tulsans at the hands of a vengeful white mob. I did not have time to prepare a header this week, so I will link to a few sources on the Riot:

Black Wall Street was shattered 100 years ago. How Tulsa race massacre was covered up (cnbc.com)

Burned Out of Homes and History: Unearthing the Silenced Voices of the Tulsa Massacre | Zinn Education Project (zinnedproject.org)

Official report from the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921: freport.pdf (okhistory.org)

