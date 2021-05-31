Albums By The Year: 1963

1963

Cannonball Adderley: Nippon Soul

John Barry: From Russia With Love

Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers : Buhaina’s Delight; Caravan; Ugetsu

The Beatles: Please, Please Me; With The Beatles

Kenny Burrell: Midnight Blue

Clarke-Boland Big Band: Handle With Care

Miles Davis: Miles & Monk at Newport; Seven Steps to Heaven; Quiet Nights

Duke Ellington: My People

Duke Ellington and John Coltrane: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane

Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach: Money Jungle

Booker Ervin: Exultation!

Bill Evans: At Shelly’s Manne-Hole; Conversations with Myself

Paul Gonsalves: Tell It The Way It Is

Joe Harriott: Movement

Andrew Hill: Black Fire

Sheila Jordan: Portrait of Sheila

Koerner, Ray & Glover: Blues, Rags and Hollers

Julie London: The End of the World

Jackie McLean: Let Freedom Ring

Charles Mingus: The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady

Lee Morgan: The Sidewinder

Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Dream; Monk in Tokyo

Archie Shepp: The House I Live In; New York Contemporary Five

Nina Simone: Nina Simone Sings Ellington

Various Artists: A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector

Nancy Wilson: Yesterday’s Loves Songs; Today’s Blues

