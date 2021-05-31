Albums By The Year: 1963

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post a list (ranked or unranked) of your favourite 25 (or however many) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards through the early days of the LP era.
Cannonball Adderley: Nippon Soul
John Barry: From Russia With Love
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers : Buhaina’s Delight; Caravan; Ugetsu
The Beatles: Please, Please Me; With The Beatles
Kenny Burrell: Midnight Blue
Clarke-Boland Big Band: Handle With Care
Miles Davis: Miles & Monk at Newport; Seven Steps to Heaven; Quiet Nights
Duke Ellington: My People
Duke Ellington and John Coltrane: Duke Ellington & John Coltrane
Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Max Roach: Money Jungle
Booker Ervin: Exultation!
Bill Evans: At Shelly’s Manne-Hole; Conversations with Myself
Paul Gonsalves: Tell It The Way It Is
Joe Harriott: Movement
Andrew Hill: Black Fire
Sheila Jordan: Portrait of Sheila
Koerner, Ray & Glover: Blues, Rags and Hollers
Julie London: The End of the World
Jackie McLean: Let Freedom Ring
Charles Mingus: The Black Saint and the Sinner Lady
Lee Morgan: The Sidewinder
Thelonious Monk: Monk’s Dream; Monk in Tokyo
Archie Shepp: The House I Live In; New York Contemporary Five
Nina Simone: Nina Simone Sings Ellington
Various Artists: A Christmas Gift to You from Phil Spector
Nancy Wilson: Yesterday’s Loves Songs; Today’s Blues