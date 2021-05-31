30 Day Visual Art Challenge: Epilogue

With the conclusion of our 30 Days of Visual Arts Challenge over the weekend, we’re getting ready to move onto the next phase! We’ve had a lot of fun running these with the comic book challenge, Disney, films, anime, novels, and now this animation one. Next month’s challenge is already loaded with all thirty days and scheduled so it should go off without a hitch as we head into the realm of science fiction and fantasy.. I’m really excited for this next one and hope that we’ll see a lot of you there.

This month comes with a change, however. As of the end of the April challenge, I will have done this for a year with 365-odd questions. It’s been an absolute blast to run this challenge during the pandemic and, especially during those early months, find a way to bring people together and talk about things and distract ourselves from what was going on.

With that, I’m officially handing this over to someone else to take up during the month of May and forward for a few months and they’ve submitted the challenges and I’m putting together the pieces. If you want to do one of the months not scheduled yet and have me handle it, let me know and we’ll get that set up!

The challenges to date include:

May 2020 – 30 Day Comic Book

June 2020 – 30 Day Disney Challenge

July 2020 – 30 Day Film Challenge

August 2020 – 30 Day Anime Challenge

September 2020 – 30 Day Book Challenge

October 2020 – 30 Day Horror Challenge

November 2020 – 30 Day TV Challenge

December 2020 – 30 Day Videogame Challenge

January 2021 – 30 Day Music Challenge

February 2021 – 28 Day Animation Challenge

March 2021 – 30 Day Food & Drink Challenge

April 2021 – 30 Day SF & Fantasy Challenge

May 2021 – 30 Day Visual Arts Challenge

June 2021 – 30 Day Film Challenge Reboot

July 2021 – 30 Day Animal Challenge

Thank you for your participation in past and future challenges and we’re always interested in your ideas as well!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...