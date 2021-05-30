Memorial Day (US) Weekend, that means Cookout! Sunday Food Thread 5/30

Yes tomorrow is Memorial Day in the States and it’s the first big holiday since coming out of the pandemic. Do you have any plans? A friend is having an all-day/into the night cookout and we’re planning on attending for a couple hours. The weather by us is supposed to be sunny but chilly and we also want to make the rounds to see the kids (except I think they have plans of their own and may not be around). We’ll probably make some kind of dessert or treat. Our friend is a good cook so I know there will be good food!

