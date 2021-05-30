Box Office: May 28-30

Getting us just a little bit closer to normal, the box office weekend works pretty well this time with A Quiet Place Part II taking the top spot. The original film opened in 2018 for a $50 million bow and it was expected to take the top spot here because it wasn’t getting a streaming release alongside it like Cruella did. A Quiet Place Part II came in at $48 million this weekend and once it has the four-day weekend total added to it, it’ll come across pretty well overall. We’ve had some hard weekends getting back to numbers that push this far as the weekend of April 23rd, 2021 was the biggest one with a $57 million total.

This weekend blows past that easily thanks to the top spot but also Cruella, which came in with $21 million. At this point, Disney was probably happy just to get it out of the queue and onto its release life schedule overall considering the mixed at best reviews. The distributor also likely made some decent coin from it on the streaming side as a Premier Access title as there are a lot of people, parents in particular, that aren’t keen on going back to the theaters with their kids for a whole host of reasons.

Once past that, it’s the same run of familiar titles from the last few weeks with Spiral at the top at $2.275 million, which means everything else is pretty low.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Quiet Place Part II, A Paramount $48,385,000 3,726 $12,986 $48,385,000 2 Cruella Disney $21,300,000 3,892 $5,473 $21,300,000 3 Spiral Lionsgate $2,275,000 2,641 $861 $19,782,163 4 Wrath Of Man United Artists Releasing $2,130,000 2,607 $817 $22,138,000 5 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $1,995,000 2,015 $990 $50,860,365 6 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $852,000 1,815 $469 $98,147,000 7 Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train FUNimation Films $790,000 1,145 $690 $46,500,000 8 Dream Horse Bleecker Street $652,373 1,283 $508 $1,737,991 9 Those Who Wish Me Dead Warner Bros. $545,000 1,805 $302 $6,725,000 10 Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. $260,000 960 $271 $41,809,000 11 Finding You Roadside Attractions $239,060 939 $255 $2,395,803 12 Nobody Universal $106,000 666 $159 $25,972,000

