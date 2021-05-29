Svengoolie Discussion Thread 5/29/2021: The Frozen Ghost

IMPORTANT HOUSEKEEPING NEWS! I found two YouTube channels that might be of interest. First, Monster Mash has posted a handful of recent Sven episodes (Crawling Eye, Gargoyles, and Fiend Without a Face) complete on YouTube – host segments, commercials and all. It looks like they’re intermittently updating with episodes that aren’t likely to get them copyright strikes. I also found a channel called Warner’s Svengoolie Video Dungeon that posts all of Sven’s host segments dating back to February 2020, his ads (including some gleefully silly ones for Superman and Lois on his home CW affiliate), and related material like Sventoonie on Toon In With Me. Since Svengoolie is something that’s unlikely to ever be legally distributed past its original broadcast, I’m glad people are archiving it. Now, on with the thread!

Tonight, we get a movie from the Inner Sanctum series that Sven has run before, though not for a few years. THAT’S RIGHT IT’S CRYSTAL BALL HEAD TIME!

From the MeTV website…

“A stage mentalist involved in a mysterious death and a discredited plastic surgeon are among the assorted characters involved in mysterious goings-on in an eerie wax museum.”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. Unfortunately streaming options are slim again this week; Universal owns the rights to the movie but doesn’t appear to be interested in actually distributing it. I see one low-quality copy on Vimeo with hardcoded French subtitles and that’s it. But just in case, as always, if you get creative with Google who know what you’ll find? I suggest filtering for video results, and then adding the filter for “long” (20+ minutes) videos.

Sven’s blog says we get another appearance of the Svengoolie Stomp this week. I thought about embedding it, but how about a different song? Let’s all enjoy the Tabonga song again!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...