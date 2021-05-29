30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 29: Your Favorite Appropriation-based Artwork

We’re going into our final weekend here and today is one of our art assignment pieces in addition to the question. On the question side, we want to talk about appropriation-based work where we take an existing thing and manipulate it into something else. Inspiration comes from many places but there are many times where you want to rework and build upon something else as well and we want to know your favorites.

Optional activity – Make a piece of appropriation work – Art Assignment “Under the Influence”

