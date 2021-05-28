Job Rants Thread – 5/28/2021 – Working From Home LXIV: Burn Out

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

And so, as I reported last week in an uptick in productivity and applications for our service, this week do I report on the inevitable burn out that comes with it. To put it short and succinctly, my fellow wage-zombies: I’m done. I have zero energy left to be slightly creative or clever with a post, this week; and even less-energy for the job that’s causing it. I am but a husk of a man; whose narrow and bony fingers type this post through little more than muscle memory, as my brain struggles to fire off its’ few remaining synapses to at least try and couch this in something sounding vaguely literate.

Rant, damn you, rant! For the rest, is silence.

As ever, have a safe, and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: You only have three nights to rest your mind and body; make the most of them.

