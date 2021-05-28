Hey Dude Day Thread

Today we take a fond look back and remember the TV series Hey Dude from Nickelodeon. The series ran for 5 seasons and 65 episodes. Teens Ted, Danny, Brad, and Melody work together on the Bar None Dude Ranch. They spend their summers together at the popular tourist destination enjoying the sun and sand together. Ted and his co-horts’ schemes usually ending up blowing up in their faces and most times, they end up incurring the wraith of their beloved boss Mr. Ernst.

Something to Discuss – It’s another double shot – Tell us your favorite episode of Hey Dude and/or tell us your favorite live-action series from Nickelodeon.

I hope everyone has a fantabulous Friday and a safe and fun Memorial Day Weekend. Just watch out for that killer cacti!

