Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: Do your viewing habits change during the summer compared to the rest of the year?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 27TH, 2021:

Black Space (Netflix)

Blue Miracle (Netflix)

Eden (Netflix)

Ragnarok Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Red Nose Day (NBC)

Soy Rada: Serendipity (Netflix)

The Challenge: All Stars Season Finale (Paramount+)

FRIDAY, MAY 28TH, 2021:

Dog Gone Trouble (Netflix)

Lucifer Season Five, Part Two (Netflix)

Panic (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method, Season Three (Netflix)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season One Finale (Disney+)

SATURDAY, MAY 29TH, 2021:

Oslo Series Premiere (HBO Max)

SUNDAY, MAY 30TH, 2021:

Breaking Bobby Bones Series Premiere (NatGeo)Mare Of Easttown Season Finale (HBO)

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre (History)

MONDAY, MAY 31ST, 2021:

American Ninja Warrior Season Thirteen Premiere (NBC)

Breaking Bobby Bones Series Premiere (NatGeo)

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted Season Premiere (NatGeo)

Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns (Fox)

Housebroken Series Premiere (Fox)

Small Fortune Series Premiere (NBC)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Series Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1ST, 2021:

America’s Got Talent Season Premiere (NBC)

Changing The Game (Hulu)

Doubling Down With The Derricos Season Premiere (TLC)

Lego Masters Season Premiere (Fox)

Raining Cats & Dogs (MHz Choice)

The Art Of Crime Season Three (MHz Choice)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2ND, 2021:

Family Karma Season Premiere (Bravo)

Masterchef Season Premiere (Fox)

Too Large Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Too Large: Where Are They Now? Series Premiere (Discovery+)

