30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 27: Your Book On Art/Artist’s Work

We’ve talked about a lot of art in different forms this month and today we want to shift gears just a touch to talk about art in books, or a book that collects an artists works to check out. These are usually gorgeous “coffee table” type books that allow for slow perusing and easy discussion with friends about and can be a lot of fun to revisit over the years as tastes change. I’ll admit I only have a few of these left after paring back things and what little I do have left tend to be the backgrounds/design pieces for films and the like. For example, my Star Wars art books featuring tons of Doug Chiang pieces are among my absolute favorites.

What are your favorite art books or books focusing on a particular artist?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...