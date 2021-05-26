Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 26, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! I don’t have much time this week, so I’ll just quickly share the bento I made this week. That’s right, bento making is back! I once again have a reason to make a bento most days, so I spent the weekend rebuilding my stock of bento staples. On Monday, I prepared one of my favorites, using one of Makiko Itoh’s Just Bento recipes: Miso Tofu Nuggets! These delicious tofu nuggets are made by combining green onions, ginger, miso, and edamame. They freeze super well, so you can make a big batch and quickly reheat a few in the morning to prepare your bento. Here’s a picture of the bento I made, featuring the Miso Tofu Nuggets:

Miso Tofu Nuggets with cat-shaped onigiri (with a pickled plum on the back, of course), wakame salad (store bought because I was feeling lazy), cucumbers with lemon juice, and kinpira gobo.

If you’re looking for information about bento basics, along with many amazing recipes, check out Makiko Itoh’s site or buy one of her awesome cookbooks.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...