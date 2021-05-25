Triviacados: Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Quiz Note (How to Play): Your Great-Uncle William enjoyed travel and quizzing and left a very unusual will. His lawyer told you to come to his office, where you will be given 6 minutes only to complete a quiz. If you are able to solve the final clue, you will inherit all Great-Uncle William’s millions. If not, it will go to support the society for the protection of household pests. The challenge is yours. Once you click ‘Start’ you have 6 minutes to see if you can inherit the money. Remember, some countries may fit more than one clue, but you need to eliminate them in the order of the clues so they are eliminated in answer to the clue they match first.

Can you eliminate the countries in the right order to find the country your Great-Uncle made his fortune? See How To Play.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

