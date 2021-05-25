The CW Fall 2021 TV Schedule

The CW’s fall schedule was released today; since we had dedicated threads for the other networks I thought I’d throw together one for the channel that (thanks to the Arrowverse) we seem to talk the most about here.

Click here for descriptions of the three new series, along with midseason’s All American: Homecoming and Naomi.

CW FALL 2021 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

SUNDAY

8-9 PM — LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

9-10 PM — KILLER CAMP

MONDAY

8-9 PM — All American

9-10 PM — 4400 (New)

TUESDAY

8-9 PM — The Flash

9-10 PM — Riverdale

WEDNESDAY

8-9 PM — DC’S Legends of Tomorrow

9-10 PM — Batwoman

THURSDAY

8-9 PM — Walker

9-10 PM — Legacies

FRIDAY

8-9 PM — Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9-10 PM — Nancy Drew

SATURDAY

8-8:30 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

8:30-9 PM — Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9-9:30 PM — World’s Funniest Animals

9:30-10 PM — World’s Funniest Animals

While the winter schedule is still TBD, we’ve got a pretty good guess at what it will look like already:

Nine series are being kept for midseason including All American: Homecoming and Naomi as well as the fourth season of Charmed, the third season of DC’s Stargirl, season five of Dynasty, season four of In The Dark, the second seasons of Kung Fu and Superman & Lois, and season four of Roswell, New Mexico.

I’ll be honest, I had no idea Dynasty was still going, let alone that it’s up to FIVE seasons.

Also released today: a leak of the Powerpuff Girls pilot script and while The CW seems to be DMCA-ing all of the copies of it they can find, I saw the Twitter thread version this morning and…it was bad. It’s a good thing they’re reshooting the pilot. While the excerpts keep getting pulled, this article captures a lot of them.

EDIT: Two things from the comments I’d like to highlight! The Flash is getting a five episode event featuring other heroes from the Arrowverse . And the network announced three specials: The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, Beebo Saves Christmas, and…The Waltons: Homecoming. Yes, The Waltons will be airing on the CW in 2021.

