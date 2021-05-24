Skip to content
The Avocado
It's like an indie pop culture website
Primary Menu
Site Info
Site Rules
Warning and Ban Policy
Guidelines for Moderators
Contact Information
How Modding Works
Disqus Survival Guide
External Contributor Links
F.A.Q. Page
Follow Us
Posting Walkthrough
Privacy Policy
Request to be a Publisher
Sign-Up Sheets
Creative Endeavors
OT Sign Ups
Group Watching
Werewolves
Books
Book Nook
Comic Book Chat
Comic Book Reviews
Comic Strip Club
Comics Thread
Let’s Read Old Magazines
Marvelcado Comics
The Champions
The Defenders
Fantastic Force
The Invaders
Maverick
Monster Hunters
Operation S.I.N.
Secret Warriors
Superior Friends
Tales Of Suspense
Tangled Web: The Trip
List of Year One Titles
Black Panther
Young Avengers
Original Fiction
The Black Mosquito
At the Mountains of Man-Ass
Gougagna Can’t Draw
Paperback Punk
Writer Spotlight
Games
Franchise Festival
GamesCast
Game News Roundup
Game Reviews
Identify This GIF
Indie Developer Interviews
Marble League
Mid-Aughts Meltdown
So You Think You Can Think
Tabletop RPGs
That’s Edutainment
Trivia
Shoeless Trivia
Triviacados
Tuesday New Games
Weekly Video Games Thread
Health and Identity
Asexuality Thread
Color Outside The Lines
Fitness
Guy Talk
Help and Crisis Resources
In All Seriousness
LGBT+
Mental Health Thread
Sex and Relationships
Sobriety Thread
Women+ Thread
Movies
Box Office
Box Office Oracle
Building Entertainment
Horror
Month of Horror
Month of Horror 2014-2018
Movie Reviews
Discount Spinner Rack
All Reviews
Film Festivals
Hallmark Christmas
LGBT Movies
Millennial Malaise
WTF Asia
Muppet Casting
Public Domain Theater
Scene Dissections
Snubbies
Spoil Sports
Spotlight
Director Spotlight
Actor Spotlight
Animated Spotlight
Series Spotlight
The Road to the Oscars
Trailers
Weekly Movie Thread
Music
Albums By the Year
Avocado Music Club
Crate Skimmers
Friday New Music
Game of Three
Name That Band
Radio Show Requests
Shuffle Thread
Songs by the Letter
Spotlight
Album Spotlight
Artist Spotlight
Music Reviews
Record Label Spotlight
Scene Spotlight
Song Spotlight
Video Director Spotlight
Weekly Music Thread
X Music Artists
Open Thread
Archives
Comments
Day Thread
Night Thread
Open Thread Sign-Ups
Politics Thread
Pop Culture
Animation Time
Anime Worth Watching
Avocado Reference Desk
Japanese Pop Culture
Late to the Party
Sign Ups and Rules
Manga Worth Reading
Musicals Thread
Shipping
The Toybox
Travelogia
Weekly Podcast Thread
Repeats
Cleaning Thread
Comment of the Week
Creative Endeavors
Creative Endeavors Sign-Ups
Fashion Club
Gardening Thread
Job Rants Thread
Longform Articles
Parental Guidance
Pet Thread
Styling and Grooming
Theme Park Thread
This or That
Tolerable Discussions
Weekend Thread
Sports
All Things Cricket
Association Football
The Axel
Baseball
Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Football
NFL Live Thread
Olympics
Sports Corner
Wrestling
Wrestling Live Thread
TV
Classic Coverage
Assassination Classroom
Batman Beyond
Community
Black Books
Doctor Who
Futurama
Freaks And Geeks
Justice League
Mad Men
MST3K
Paranoia Agent
Poirot
The Simpsons
Stargate SG-1
Star Trek: The Original Series
Star Trek: Next Generation
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Steven Universe Rewind
Taxi
The Twilight Zone
A
The 100
Adventure Time
Alias Grace
The Alienist
The Americans
American Dad!
A.P. Bio
Arrow
The Arrowverse
Ash vs. Evil Dead
Atlanta
B-C
Ballers
Cloak and Dagger
Counterpart
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Black Mirror
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
D-G
Doctor Who
DuckTales
Dynasty
The Expanse
The Flash
The Gifted
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Good Place
H-K
The Handmaid’s Tale
Hannibal
Happy!
The Haunting of Hill House
It’s Always Sunny
iZombie
Jane the Virgin
Jeopardy
Killjoys
L-R
Legends of Tomorrow
Legion
Mystery Science Theater 3000
Preacher
Rick and Morty
Riverdale
Runaways
RuPaul’s Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
S
Saturday Night Live
Series of Unfortunate Events
She-Ra
Star Trek: Discovery
Star vs. the Forces of Evil
Steven Universe
Supernatural
Superstore
T-Z
Titans
Trial & Error
The Venture Bros.
Westworld
The X-Files
Younger
Couch Avocados
Spoil Sports
TV Preview
Weekly Who
Werewolves
Games 1-120
Games 121-130
The Haunting of Lupine Manor
Drag Race Season 122
Five Nights at Fitness 2
Werewolf Genius
A Sequence of Regrettable Occurrences
Katabasis (Canceled)
Three Houses Werewolf
Extreme House Hunter-Uppers Brothers
We Are Number One
The Avocado Ends With You
Games 131-140
Gods and Monsters Chapter Two
Avocado!
Love Island: Avocado
Escape from Thrash Island
The Golden Girls
The Oregon Trail
Agents of WEREWOLF
Werewolf of Interest
Catch Me If You Can
Werewolf Office Party
Games 141-150
Wonderful Werewolf of Oz
The Compound
Prison Break ’72
Hunger Wolves
On Tour!
Hades
Interstellar Pig
Back to the Future
Friday the 13th!
Fringe
Games 151-160
Schitt’s Creek
Seinfeld
Werewolf-O-Matic
The Werewolf Den
Sign-Up Sheet
Sign-Up Threads
Mod QT
Werewolf/Mafia Wiki
Vote Counter
Werewolf Primer
Other
Archives
Avocado Answers
Food
Let’s Read Old Menus
Pumpkin Spice Must Flow
Recipe Exchange
Sunday Food Thread
Giftmas
History
History Thread
How We Got Here
Things That Are Not
The Pits
Politics
Election
Long-Form Discussion
Spotlight
Spotlight Feature
Spotlight Master List
Tournaments
All Tournaments
Tournament Winners
Dark Mode
Search
Search for:
Books
The Comic Strip Club (Mon 5/24/2021)
Share this:
Tweet
Email
Like this:
Like
Loading...
Related
Post navigation
Previous
Previous post:
Triviacados: Monday, May 24, 2021
Next
Next post:
The WALTER Day Thread (May 24, 2021)
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Loading Comments...
Comment
×
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.
%d
bloggers like this: