Let’s Here It For the Day Thread Who Lunch

Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 musical Company is about named Bobby who visits his friends as he celebrates his 35th birthday. The plot of the musical is mostly a series of vignettes since it’s about Bobby interacting with his friends talking about how married life was like. Before 1970, Company is considered to be one of the earliest forms of “concept musical”, which usually means that the plot and the score are connected to one another.

Although Sondheim already worked on many musicals before this, Company is what made him to be considered one of the greatest Broadway composers of all time. The musical has been revived and performed multiple times over the years, including one that will open on Broadway later this year with a gender bend Bobbi.

so here’s Patti LuPone singing one of the big hits of the musical, “The Ladies Who Lunch”.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...