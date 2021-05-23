Coffee Or Tea? Sunday Food Thread 5/23

Which do you prefer, coffee or tea? Or maybe none of the above. Personally if I had to choose it would be coffee. I like tea also and really don’t see them as interchangeable but thought it would be a good discussion prompt. Mostly I take my coffee black and drink it hot. If I am drinking cold coffee I tend to want to put some additives in there. Usually a couple cups of coffee in the morning and none later unless I’ve got night time plans.

I’ll drink tea later in the day and don’t mind when it cools down to room temperature, sometimes I’ll even throw some ice cubes in. My grandmother used to put milk and sugar in her tea, every now and then I’ll brew up an English breakfast blend and have a cup done up like Gram used to make.

