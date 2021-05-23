Box Office: May 21-23

Slow weekend is slow is the way to summarize what happened with this release weekend at the box office. With not much in the way of new actually out in it, and the smaller subset of theatergoers out there having likely gone to see what they want to see so far, Spiral takes the top spot for the second week with $4.5 million. That combined with its weekday numbers brings it to $15.8 since it opened last weekend.

Most everything else is just scrabbling for some cash as all the location averages otherwise are below 1K and half of those below $500. Theaters are glad to start returning to normalcy but big-name pictures are what’s needed right now. And even that may not be the catalyst.

Next weekend should show more strength based on what’s coming out that’s going wide. Disney has Cruella arriving (and on Premiere) while Paramount has A Quiet Place Part II. Both films have been in the hopper for awhile waiting to go previously and it’ll be welcome to get them into the theaters.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Spiral Lionsgate $4,550,000 2,991 $1,521 $15,827,700 2 Wrath Of Man United Artists Releasing $2,935,000 3,007 $976 $18,809,000 3 Those Who Wish Me Dead Warner Bros. $1,835,000 3,379 $543 $5,537,000 4 Raya And The Last Dragon Disney $1,662,000 2,375 $700 $48,301,545 5 Godzilla vs. Kong Warner Bros. $1,435,000 2,552 $562 $96,910,000 6 Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train FUNimation Films $1,300,000 1,900 $684 $44,507,141 7 Mortal Kombat Warner Bros. $935,000 2,386 $392 $41,239,000 8 Dream Horse Bleecker Street $844,279 1,254 $673 $844,279 9 Finding You Roadside Attractions $670,330 1,447 $463 $1,906,366 10 Profile Focus Features $500,000 2,104 $238 $1,507,000 11 Tom & Jerry Warner Bros. $330,000 1,623 $203 $45,621,000 12 Here Today Sony $322,000 1,230 $262 $2,452,000

© Comscore 2019

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...