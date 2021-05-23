Movies

Box Office: May 21-23

Slow weekend is slow is the way to summarize what happened with this release weekend at the box office. With not much in the way of new actually out in it, and the smaller subset of theatergoers out there having likely gone to see what they want to see so far, Spiral takes the top spot for the second week with $4.5 million. That combined with its weekday numbers brings it to $15.8 since it opened last weekend.

Most everything else is just scrabbling for some cash as all the location averages otherwise are below 1K and half of those below $500. Theaters are glad to start returning to normalcy but big-name pictures are what’s needed right now. And even that may not be the catalyst.

Next weekend should show more strength based on what’s coming out that’s going wide. Disney has Cruella arriving (and on Premiere) while Paramount has A Quiet Place Part II. Both films have been in the hopper for awhile waiting to go previously and it’ll be welcome to get them into the theaters.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1SpiralLionsgate$4,550,0002,991$1,521$15,827,700
2Wrath Of ManUnited Artists Releasing$2,935,0003,007$976$18,809,000
3Those Who Wish Me DeadWarner Bros.$1,835,0003,379$543$5,537,000
4Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,662,0002,375$700$48,301,545
5Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$1,435,0002,552$562$96,910,000
6Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen TrainFUNimation Films$1,300,0001,900$684$44,507,141
7Mortal KombatWarner Bros.$935,0002,386$392$41,239,000
8Dream HorseBleecker Street$844,2791,254$673$844,279
9Finding YouRoadside Attractions$670,3301,447$463$1,906,366
10ProfileFocus Features$500,0002,104$238$1,507,000
11Tom & JerryWarner Bros.$330,0001,623$203$45,621,000
12Here TodaySony$322,0001,230$262$2,452,000

