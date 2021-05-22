Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Thread

From beautiful(sure) Rotterdam it’s the 2021 Eurovision song contest! Starting at 8pm English Time/9PM Europe time/3 p.m. E.D.T. American time.

Europe people can watch it on their national TV channels, in the states it’s streaming on Peacock

Running order/songs for final

01 Cyprus Elena Tsagrinou “El diablo”

02 Albania Anxhela Peristeri “Karma”

03 Israel Eden Alene “Set Me Free”

04 Belgium Hooverphonic “The Wrong Place”

05 Russia Manizha “Russian Woman”

06 Malta Destiny “Je me casse”

07 Portugal The Black Mamba “Love Is on My Side”

08 Serbia Hurricane “Loco Loco”

09 United Kingdom James Newman “Embers”

10 Greece Stefania “Last Dance”

11 Switzerland Gjon’s Tears “Tout l’Univers”

12 Iceland[l] Daði og Gagnamagnið “10 Years”

13 Spain Blas Cantó “Voy a quedarme”

14 Moldova Natalia Gordienko “Sugar”

15 Germany Jendrik “I Don’t Feel Hate”

16 Finland Blind Channel “Dark Side”

17 Bulgaria Victoria “Growing Up Is Getting Old”

18 Lithuania The Roop “Discoteque”

19 Ukraine Go_A “Shum” (Шум)

20 France Barbara Pravi “Voilà”

21 Azerbaijan Efendi “Mata Hari”

22 Norway Tix “Fallen Angel”

23 Netherlands Jeangu Macrooy “Birth of a New Age”

24 Italy Måneskin “Zitti e buoni”

25 Sweden Tusse “Voices”

26 San Marino Senhit feat. Flo Rida “Adrenalina”

Have fun and come discuss stuff before hand the show also!

