Weekly Wrestling Thread Ain’t Afraid Of Zombies

AEW:
-AEW expanding into Friday nights, will move Dynamite to TBS in 2022, new 1 hour show called Rampage set for TNT on the friday. The 4 usual tv specials(beach bash, fyter fest, Fight for the Fallen, New Years Smash) remaining on TNT
-TNT title remaining TNT title
WWE:
-Shad Gaspard passed away a year ago
-Pro-Israel groups and media contacted WWE, NBCU and FOX after Sami Zayn tweeted in support of Palestinian human rights
-The zombie lumberjack match is part of a lengthy Netflix/WWE partnership, one of the most lucrative licensing deals ever for WWE, and is part of Netflix courting WWE for streaming rights.
-The Miz injured his ACL in said zombie match at WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH
-Velvet Dream released
NXT releases of 19 may:
Drake Wuertz
Jake Clemons
Alexander Wolfe
Skyler Story(who got signed in october)
Ezra Judge
Kavita Devi
Jessamyn Duke(most likely remaining as content creator)
Vanessa Borne
NJPW/IMPACT/ROH/INDIES
-Will Ospreay injured, vacates world title
-New Jack died
-Kenny Omega vs Andrade set for Triplemanía XXIX on August 14
-Don Callis officially no longer a executive for Impact
-NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima appearing on IMPACT next week