Weekly Wrestling Thread Ain’t Afraid Of Zombies

AEW:

-AEW expanding into Friday nights, will move Dynamite to TBS in 2022, new 1 hour show called Rampage set for TNT on the friday. The 4 usual tv specials(beach bash, fyter fest, Fight for the Fallen, New Years Smash) remaining on TNT

-TNT title remaining TNT title

WWE:

-Shad Gaspard passed away a year ago

-Pro-Israel groups and media contacted WWE, NBCU and FOX after Sami Zayn tweeted in support of Palestinian human rights

-The zombie lumberjack match is part of a lengthy Netflix/WWE partnership, one of the most lucrative licensing deals ever for WWE, and is part of Netflix courting WWE for streaming rights.

-The Miz injured his ACL in said zombie match at WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH

-Velvet Dream released

NXT releases of 19 may:

Drake Wuertz

Jake Clemons

Alexander Wolfe

Skyler Story(who got signed in october)

Ezra Judge

Kavita Devi

Jessamyn Duke(most likely remaining as content creator)

Vanessa Borne

NJPW/IMPACT/ROH/INDIES

-Will Ospreay injured, vacates world title

-New Jack died

-Kenny Omega vs Andrade set for Triplemanía XXIX on August 14

-Don Callis officially no longer a executive for Impact

-NJPW’s Satoshi Kojima appearing on IMPACT next week

