Job Rants Thread – 5/21/2021 – Working From Home LXIII: Productivity Spike

So, now with more and more people (though still far from enough) getting vaccinated and mask restrictions being loosened around the country, much of the populous is ready and raring to return to normalcy. Restaurants and bars, performance venues, and movie theaters that were a few months ago in a massive scramble to get warm bodies to fill their seats, are currently in a massive scramble to find more warm bodies to serve them.

Between the still-lingering feelings of COVID anxiety, and the fact that, in this time of financial insecurity for many working Americans, most if not all, of those above-mentioned service jobs pay precisely dick, it’s been an uphill climb. For my job personally, we’ve already started feeling the crunch of people crawling out of their hibernation and suddenly deciding that our service would be just so darn useful, all while we ourselves have no clear picture of exactly when, or hell, if we’re going to be heading back into our office before the year is up.

It’s interesting, isn’t it? Where, at the start, we as a society found ourselves stymied by not being able to get our personal and professional tasks handled remotely, to it being less than two years later, and now we’re suddenly unsure if we’ll be able to handle things the old-fashioned way. At least. I think so; what about you?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, and a great weekend. And remember: Being busy is better than being bored.

