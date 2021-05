The Nice Guys starring Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling was released on May 20th, 2016. It’s celebrating its 5th anniversary of release today. Shane Black and Joel Silver were reunited on this project and its one of the movies I see mentioned a lot around here.

Something to Discuss – It’s a toss up question – Tell what you love about the 1970s and/or tell us your favorite detective story in pop culture ( T.V./Movies/Books)

