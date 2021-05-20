Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 20 – Tournament of Champions day four

Day four of the 2021 Tournament of Champions features:

Ben Henri, the 2020 Teachers Tournament winner, has kept in touch with contestants;

Kevin Walsh, a five-time champ, has gotten into Lego;

MacKenzie Jones, an eight-time champ, named a cow “Trebek”.

Kevin extended his lead over MacKenzie on DD3 and entered FJ in command with $16,000 vs. $9,000 for MacKenzie and $2,800 for Ben, who had dropped to $0 on DD2.

DD1 – $1,000 – THE CONSTITUTION – The President has no pardon power in cases of this Congressional proceeding (Kevin took the lead by adding $2,800 to his score of $3,800.)

DD2 – $1,600 – THAT’S MY AIRPORT – This Dallas airport is named for a lieutenant killed in a plane crash while practicing for a military aviator test (From third place, Ben lost $7,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $800 – BATTLES – The battle of Zama, a defeat for Hannibal, ended the second of these wars (Kevin won $3,000 from his total of $12,200 vs. $9,000 for MacKenzie.)

FJ – COLONIAL AMERICA – Milestones along the eastern end of the Mason-Dixon Line were marked on either side with the crests of these 2 men

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Both Kevin and MacKenzie chose to wager $0, so Kevin advances while MacKenzie remains alive with the fourth wild card spot.

Going into the last game of this round tomorrow, $11,600 is the score to beat to ensure at least a wild card. If all three players on Friday exceed that total, all will advance. If a player is second with over $9,000 on Friday, that player will earn the final wild card position.

Triple Stumper of the day: In ALLITERATIVE JOBS, no one knew that building superintendents, such as 70s sitcom characters Schneider and Bookman, are maintenance men.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is impeachment? DD2 – What is Love Field? DD3 – What are the Punic Wars? FJ – Who were Penn and Baltimore?

