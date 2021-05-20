Good morning and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Comic Book Stressors and Burnout

LostNComics posted a question about Comic Book Burnout on their Twitter account and I’m going to take their topic and spin it into our discussion. They get full credit for the topic. Please take some time to watch their show tonight at 9 P.M. EST and follow them on YouTube and Twitter.

We love comic books but sometimes they can cause us stress. Too much of a good thing can be bad for us. For example, when we gorge ourselves on pizza and it makes us bloated and unhappy.

What do you do when you feel burned out on comic books? What about reading and collecting comics stresses you out? Share some advice with us to chase away the negative feelings.

For me, trying to sort comics can be unbearable. Also, when I don’t have a chance to read new releases before someone spoils them.

Thanks for stopping by to chat and don’t forget about the other comic book related threads here at the Avocado –

AggroCraig’s Weekly Comics Thread

The Comic Burrito

The Comic Strip Club

Comic Book Club

