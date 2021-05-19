Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Maintenance (05/19/2021)

Obviously we are all way too enlightened to bow to society’s mandate about what we should or should not do with our bodies and minds, and only do anything out of intrinsic motivation. Uhm, allegedly, anyway. But let’s not kid ourselves: It is in many cases a very relevant selection criterion when it comes to dating. That seems to be just how we’re wired.

So what do you do for yourself in terms of maintenance and self-care, physically and mentally? Is there stuff you do primarily because of dating/your relationship? Anything you like/prefer when it comes to your partner(s)? Boundaries for their expectations for you?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

