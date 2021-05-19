30 Day Visual Art Challenge Day 19: Favorite Indigenous Artist Artwork

We spent the better part of the past week – with some fun shaking things up on the weekend – focusing on various areas around the world to share our favorite artwork from there or discover new things.

Today, this is likely going to be more of an activity in going to look for artwork from indigenous artists that you may be learning about for the first time. Whether it’s Native American artwork or Aboriginal artwork or something else, we want to know what it is that you already like or what you learn about while expanding your view of the world!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...