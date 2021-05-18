Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Stephanie Byers (she/her), a politician
In the news:
After Years of Demand From Organizers, NYC Pride Is Banning Cops From Marching
LGBTQ+ Youth Are Facing a Mental Health Crisis During the Pandemic
The project of the day is Outer Worlds
The topic of the day: How are you preparing for Pride month?