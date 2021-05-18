The Creative Endeavors Thread Jumps Back In the Saddle

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Last week I got my bike thoroughly overhauled, and have been taking it out practically every day on rides, including a forty-mile jaunt through the countryside on Saturday, the first of several planned (and progressively longer) journeys. Getting out on the roads and trails was a major and hugely successful strategy for coping with last year, and, though riding (unavoidably) clashed with actual creative time, it’s proven a continued inspiration when it comes to the way I see the world (and it wouldn’t surprise if the physical benefits had a salutary effect on my energy and drive).

Pictured just above is a life sketch of Stony Lake Brewing in Saline, Michigan, where I stopped at the start of my penultimate leg, while the header’s a picture of Hewen’s Creek in nearby Ypsilanti Township.

How’s your work going?

