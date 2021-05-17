Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 17 – Tournament of Champions day one

We kick off the 2021 Tournament of Champions, hosted by Buzzy Cohen, with these contestants:

Sarah Jett Rayburn, a four-time champ, writer and stay-at-home mom, whose late mom was so proud of her Jeopardy! performances;

Ryan Bilger, a four-time champ and graduate student, was a big hit at a college ice cream social; and

Jason Zuffranieri, a 19-time champ and math teacher, was still champ during a parent-teacher conference.

Ryan completely dominated the proceedings, scoring on the first two DDs on his way to a very convincing runaway into FJ at $32,400. Sarah and Jason were left to jockey for wild card positions at $9,800 and $9,400 respectively.

DD1 – $600 – AMERICAN HISTORY – The 1859 discovery of this near Titusville set off a boom in Pennsylvania (Ryan won $3,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $800 – TIME MAGAZINE PERSON OF THE YEAR – 2015: This national leader instrumental in dealing with Europe’s refugee & debt crises (Ryan won $6,000 from his score of $16,000 vs. $5,400 for Jason.)

DD3 – $1,200 – ESSAYS – Nora Ephron wrote that she wanted to be her, “The only lady at the table, the woman who made her living by her wit” (Sarah won $4,000 from her total of $5,800 vs. $29,200 for Ryan.)

FJ – ANCIENT GREEKS – Plutarch quotes this man who sentenced many to death: “Small ones deserve that, and I have no higher for the greater crimes”

Ryan and Jason were correct on FJ. Ryan added $5 to advance with $32,405, while Jason doubled up to $18,800 and Sarah dropped to $0.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In FOWL LANGUAGE, no one knew that something very rare is as scarce as “hen’s teeth”, or that an insignificant amount of money can be called “chicken feed”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is oil? DD2 – Who is Merkel? DD3 – Who was Dorothy Parker? FJ – Who was Draco?

