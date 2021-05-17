Albums By The Year: 1964

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.
For the last year and change, this feature has been a sorely needed piece of escapism for me. It’s been a privilege sharing this experience with all of you. My time as host may have come to an end, but KingKat will continue posting more years for an undetermined length of time. Thank you and good night.
The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night
The Beatles – Beatles For Sale
John Coltrane – Coltrane’s Sound
Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin’
Bob Dylan – Another Side Of Bob Dylan
Sam Cooke – Ain’t That Good News
The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go
Dusty Springfield – Stay Awhile – i Only Want To Be With You
Dusty Springfield – A Girl Called Dusty
Otis Redding – Pain In My Heart
Johnny Cash – i Walk The Line
The Impressions – Keep On Pushing
The Drifters – Under The Boardwalk
The Beach Boys – All Summer Long
The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones
The Maytals – Never Grow Old