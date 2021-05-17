Albums By The Year: 1964

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

For the last year and change, this feature has been a sorely needed piece of escapism for me. It’s been a privilege sharing this experience with all of you. My time as host may have come to an end, but KingKat will continue posting more years for an undetermined length of time. Thank you and good night.

1964 The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night The Beatles – Beatles For Sale John Coltrane – Coltrane’s Sound Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin’ Bob Dylan – Another Side Of Bob Dylan Sam Cooke – Ain’t That Good News The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go Dusty Springfield – Stay Awhile – i Only Want To Be With You Dusty Springfield – A Girl Called Dusty Otis Redding – Pain In My Heart Johnny Cash – i Walk The Line The Impressions – Keep On Pushing The Drifters – Under The Boardwalk The Beach Boys – All Summer Long The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones The Maytals – Never Grow Old [collapse]

