Albums By The Year: 1964

Welcome back to this special retrospective music-posting feature. The gimmick is simple — each week, you post your favorite 25 (or whatever) albums of a given year. We are now moving backwards until we run out of either albums or years.

For the last year and change, this feature has been a sorely needed piece of escapism for me. It’s been a privilege sharing this experience with all of you. My time as host may have come to an end, but KingKat will continue posting more years for an undetermined length of time. Thank you and good night.

1964

The Beatles – A Hard Day’s Night

The Beatles – Beatles For Sale

John Coltrane – Coltrane’s Sound

Bob Dylan – The Times They Are A-Changin’

Bob Dylan – Another Side Of Bob Dylan

Sam Cooke – Ain’t That Good News

The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go

Dusty Springfield – Stay Awhile – i Only Want To Be With You

Dusty Springfield – A Girl Called Dusty

Otis Redding – Pain In My Heart

Johnny Cash – i Walk The Line

The Impressions – Keep On Pushing

The Drifters – Under The Boardwalk

The Beach Boys – All Summer Long

The Rolling Stones – The Rolling Stones

The Maytals – Never Grow Old

