Sunday Food Thread Considers Venturing Out 5/16/21

So with the US CDC rescinding the mask order are you champing at the bit to get back to your favorite restaurant? I do miss my local taqueria something fierce so will be back there soon. Made plans with friends to meet there in a couple weeks (they’re swamped at work and then out of town for a bit) but I may duck in there before that just to get my fix. I’ve already been to one of the Asian markets in Chicago (Jong Boo) and by my informal check everyone there was masked up. I am looking forward to moving about more freely albeit I’ll still be masking up and leaving somewhere if I get a bad vibe.

