Movies

Box Office: May 14-16

The latest round of box office numbers have come in and we’re getting another look at how theaters are performing. With more and more of them opening back up now, availability is less of an issue – though we’re seeing a lot of theaters on reduced hours and no late-night showings at the moment. Our local Regal, for example, their last shows are now at 7:30 at the latest. Which makes sense if you’re not seeing a lot of people coming out.

And that seems to be true. Spiral took the top spot this weekend with an $8.7 million take for the three-day period. As distributors try out various types of films to see what people will come out to – and as people and businesses grapple with changing mask mandates over the next couple of weeks as well – it’s very hard to really have your finger on what’s happening because it’s so all over the map.

Wrath of Man ends up in second with a $3.7 million take to bring it to $14.6 after its opening last weekend. The other new film this weekend was Those Who Wish Me Dead, which also got an HBO Max debut, clocked in at $2.8 million.

The latest weekend for Demon Slayer was welcome with $1.8 million added and on top of weekday showings it now stands at a strong $42 million in the US.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1SpiralLionsgate$8,725,0002,811$3,104$8,725,000
2Wrath Of ManUnited Artists Releasing$3,740,0003,007$1,244$14,602,233
3Those Who Wish Me DeadWarner Bros.$2,800,0003,188$878$2,800,000
4Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen TrainFUNimation Films$1,850,0001,930$959$42,026,387
5Raya And The Last DragonDisney$1,718,0002,285$752$46,123,814
6Godzilla vs. KongWarner Bros.$1,460,0002,484$588$95,010,658
7Mortal KombatWarner Bros.$1,320,0002,465$535$39,906,225
8Finding YouRoadside Attractions$954,2971,312$727$954,297
9ProfileFocus Features$670,0002,033$330$670,000
10Here TodaySony$530,0001,200$442$1,908,822
11NobodyUniversal$380,0001,553$245$25,281,025
12Unholy, TheSony$365,000859$425$14,777,017

© Comscore 2019