Box Office: May 14-16

The latest round of box office numbers have come in and we’re getting another look at how theaters are performing. With more and more of them opening back up now, availability is less of an issue – though we’re seeing a lot of theaters on reduced hours and no late-night showings at the moment. Our local Regal, for example, their last shows are now at 7:30 at the latest. Which makes sense if you’re not seeing a lot of people coming out.
And that seems to be true. Spiral took the top spot this weekend with an $8.7 million take for the three-day period. As distributors try out various types of films to see what people will come out to – and as people and businesses grapple with changing mask mandates over the next couple of weeks as well – it’s very hard to really have your finger on what’s happening because it’s so all over the map.
Wrath of Man ends up in second with a $3.7 million take to bring it to $14.6 after its opening last weekend. The other new film this weekend was Those Who Wish Me Dead, which also got an HBO Max debut, clocked in at $2.8 million.
The latest weekend for Demon Slayer was welcome with $1.8 million added and on top of weekday showings it now stands at a strong $42 million in the US.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Spiral
|Lionsgate
|$8,725,000
|2,811
|$3,104
|$8,725,000
|2
|Wrath Of Man
|United Artists Releasing
|$3,740,000
|3,007
|$1,244
|$14,602,233
|3
|Those Who Wish Me Dead
|Warner Bros.
|$2,800,000
|3,188
|$878
|$2,800,000
|4
|Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train
|FUNimation Films
|$1,850,000
|1,930
|$959
|$42,026,387
|5
|Raya And The Last Dragon
|Disney
|$1,718,000
|2,285
|$752
|$46,123,814
|6
|Godzilla vs. Kong
|Warner Bros.
|$1,460,000
|2,484
|$588
|$95,010,658
|7
|Mortal Kombat
|Warner Bros.
|$1,320,000
|2,465
|$535
|$39,906,225
|8
|Finding You
|Roadside Attractions
|$954,297
|1,312
|$727
|$954,297
|9
|Profile
|Focus Features
|$670,000
|2,033
|$330
|$670,000
|10
|Here Today
|Sony
|$530,000
|1,200
|$442
|$1,908,822
|11
|Nobody
|Universal
|$380,000
|1,553
|$245
|$25,281,025
|12
|Unholy, The
|Sony
|$365,000
|859
|$425
|$14,777,017
