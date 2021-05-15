RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under: Episode 3 Discussion Thread

Hey, kitty girls! Welcome to this week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under!

This week, the queens will be working together to write verses for and debut a brand new drag anthem, “Queens Down Under”. Troye Sivan and Leland make virtual appearances to share songwriting tips.

Who will impress the judges and who will be the next to sashay away? Let’s find out!

As per usual, this thread is for discussing the episode both as it airs and afterwards, so exercise judgment when it comes to using spoiler tags. Especially spoilery details (results, lipsync winner, etc) are advised to be placed in spoiler tags.

In the words of Tatianna, thank yew, and enjoy this week’s episode!

P.S. I’m intending to have these threads up on Saturday morning, as it will probably be the earliest viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand will have access to each episode.

