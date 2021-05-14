Job Rants Thread – 5/14/2021 – Working From Home LXII: Casual Day

Hey, all; Healthy Friday –

Yesterday, as many of you well-know, the CDC released new guidelines involving masks which stated, in-short, that if you’ve had both your shots, you should feel free to go maskless in all public areas. Cool, eh? I can’t imagine any scenario where that could be circumvented and abused; can you?

I bring this up with perhaps more than the requisite amount of snark because, in even just reading conversations on the boards here, I’ve seen many of you grousing (and with good reason) that you’ve observed situations already where people in workspaces have already shown themselves to be all-to-ready to comply with going maskless, while treating that ever-important caveat of: “if you’ve had your shots” as something of an afterthought. What about yourselves; have you observed similar instances in your work-lives? How do your employers plan on dealing with this all, going forward? Are you yourselves planning on taking advantage of the new guidelines, or will you be turtling up until further notice? Does none of this matter to you, and you have other stuff to get off of your chest?

For all those questions and more, my dear workados, I have just one answer: Rant!

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember. Do you whatever you feel is safest for you; the world’s not going anywhere.

