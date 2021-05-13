Jeopardy! recap for Thur., May 13

Today’s contestants are:

Susan, a baker, was taught to swim by Mrs. Neil Armstrong;

Matt, a marketer, rode a bull at his brother’s bachelor party; and

Amanda, a product marketing manager, competes at Jeopardy! with her brother. Amanda is a one-day champ with winnings of $14,000.

Susan took command after scoring on DD2 and led into FJ with $20,200, while both opponents were in with a chance, with Matt at $15,000 and Amanda at $9,800.

DD1 -$600 – NUMBERING THE NONFICTION BOOKS – Hyeonseo Lee is one of the names of the author of “The Girl With Seven Names”, about defecting from this country (Matt won $2,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,200 – OPERA – “Almaviva, or the Useless Precaution” was the original title of this Rossini opera; its current title honors Figaro’s profession (Susan won $3,000 from her score of $8,400 vs. $8,200 for Matt.)

DD3 – $2,000 – TUNNEL – In 1920, work began on a NYC-NJ tunnel named for him; it was said he could make you think of a tunnel as a mole thinks of a burrow (Matt lost $2,000 from his total of $11,800 vs. $18,200 for Susan.)

FJ – CHILDREN’S BOOKS – The last book Dr. Seuss published in his lifetime, it climbs bestseller lists every spring

Only Amanda was judged to be correct on FJ, as Matt separated a contraction in the title sought by the clue into two words. Amanda added $9,799 to win with $19,599 for a two-day total of $33,599.

Triple Stumpers of the day: In category THE DAILY TRIPLE, no one knew the musicians from “Old King Cole” are “his fiddlers three”, and in 2-LETTER FIRST NAMES, couldn’t identify a vintage photo of guitarist Bo Diddley.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is North Korea? DD2 – What is “The Barber of Seville”? DD3 – Who is Holland? FJ – What is “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”? (the judges didn’t accept Matt’s response of “Oh the Places You Will Go”)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...