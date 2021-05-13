Good afternoon and welcome to Comic Book Chat!

Today’s Discussion – Favorite Street Level Hero

Today we look at those heroes that help keep the streets clean from drugs and gangs and don’t have any issues getting their hands dirty to help protect the innocent civilians of their beloved city.

You can choose as many heroes as you like – feel free to explain what you like about them in the comment section.

Tell us your favorite storyline(s) featuring your choices as well. We are always looking for new material to read.

