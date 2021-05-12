Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (May 12, 2021)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! This week I want to feature a great Japanese book that I read recently: Sayaka Murata’s Convenience Store Woman. Published in 2016, this short novel tells the story of a woman who finds a place to feel comfortable by working in a konbini (convenience store) . When the world around her pressures her to explain why she’s still single and working in a konbini at her age, she wonders if she should change her way of life to fit other’s expectations. Murata’s novel provides a look into the daily life of a konbini worker and so much more. If you’re interested in Japanese work culture, and you like dark humor, then I highly recommend this book! It has been translated into 30 languages, so it should be easy to track down. If you’ve already read the book, maybe check out this interview with the author. I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, but hopefully I’ll get around to it soon.

Bonus question: Have you ever been to a konbini?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

