The Night Thread is Across the Sea (May 11, 2021)

The 118th episode of LOST aired on May 11, 2010, and it was titled “Across the Sea”. It’s considered the most divisive episode of the whole show, and I can certainly remember vividly the blank feeling of empty disappointment I felt when it was over, after all the anticipation in the week leading up to its premiere. “Oh no … does this show actually suck?” I thought, trembling.

Love it or loathe it, there’s not many television episodes that reverberated through pop-culture as much as this one (I guess Game of Thrones’ “The Long Night” ranks up there too).

Have an awesome night and take care of yourselves, everyone. Nobody pull the cork out of the heart of the website overnight and unleash all the evils of the world onto us!

