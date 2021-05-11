Comic Book Review – Star Wars – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha

Star Wars – War of the Bounty Hunters Alpha

Writer – Charles Soule

Artist – Steve McNiven

“Precious Cargo”

The next Star Wars comic event is the War of the Bounty Hunters and the prelude issue was released last week.

Boba Fett is in possession of Han Solo, who was recently frozen in Carbonite on Bespin. Bib Fortuna contacts Boba Fett to confirm this information, so he can relay the good news to Jabba. Their call is interrupted by an alarm from the Carbonite containment unit and Boba Fett hurries to Nar Shaddaa to have it looked at by Doctor Ragon. The doctor can help keep Han in stasis and alive, but it will cost Boba Fett credits he does not have in his possession. The doctor has something else in mind: he wants the bounty hunter to kill Wyrmen Lictor, a champion warrior in service of the Kanji Hutts. Doc Ragon offers to enter Boba Fett into a tournament for credits, glory, and a chance to face Wyrmen, if he can survive his first-round battle and advance to the finals.

Marvel Comics has been filling in gaps between the episodes of the original Star Wars trilogy. We know that Han Solo ends up as a centerpiece in Jabba’s Palace at the beginning of Return of the Jedi, but this event reveals how he ultimately ended up there. I liked that the prelude issue had a reasonable cover price but looking at the checklist for the event at the end of the issue, the storyline will run more than thirty issues, from June through October! This includes the regular Star Wars titles, a five-issue miniseries, and a few one-shots. I am deciding if I should continue with this event or if I should wait until its collected in a nice hardcover collection. This might be the epic, sizzling Summer event of 2021, but it is going to hurt your wallet. It seems a bit like overkill, especially for those unable to afford their comic books because of the pandemic.

Fans of Boba Fett will not be disappointed in the action of this story once he begins his run through the tournament. I liked the design concept of Wyrmen and the other aliens that populate Nar Shaddaa. It’s been awhile since I have seen McNiven’s art, but I feel he was the right choice to bring this story to life. Soule has been doing a great job expanding the mythos of the Star Wars universe, keeping in mind the already established history and continuity of the beloved Star Wars movies we have come to enjoy for more than 40 years.

If Boba Fett survives this tournament, he will have to answer to Jabba the Hutt. The one rule when dealing with the notorious gangster – don’t ever disappoint him!

Next Issue – Prelude to War of the Bounty Hunters: “The Hunt for Han.” Chewbacca has heard from an old friend with intelligence on the location of notorious bounty hunter Boba Fett, known to be in possession of Han Solo. Along with Luke Skywalker, the loyal Wookiee sets off in search of his lost friend, on an adventure to Nar Shaddaa… the Smuggler’s Moon? But will this mission prevent plucky astromech droid Artoo from passing along a crucial message to Luke, one that will affect the fate of the entire Jedi Order…?

