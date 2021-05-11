Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (5/11)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss film! What have you seen lately? Do you have recommendations? Are you looking for recommendations? Well, friends, this is the place for you.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the classic John Huston detective film, The Maltese Falcon. It starred Humphrey Bogart as private investigator Sam Spade on the search of a treasure —- film’s most infamous McGuffin.

The titular statue itself has a strange, storied history. Currently it resides in the private offices of Steve Wynn, he of the casino and resort hotel business. The statue was won at an auction for $4.1 million, the highest ever for movie memorabilia that wasn’t a vehicle (and of those, only the original Batmobile and Bond’s Aston Martin had fetched higher prices). Pretty good for a prop that had only cost $75 to make.

Yet that is only part of the tale of a prop —- which, like, the one in the movie, may not be the authentic item. It could possibly be a movie prop from a 1975 parody film, The Black Bird, that used the same mold as the original.

Or it could be a replica: Steve Wynn’s Falcon is made of lead, and it’s more likely that the one used in the film is made of plaster. (Part of me is filled with a certain glee that Wynn is displaying a fake Falcon alongside his Picasso and Matisse paintings.) There are several Falcons in circulation. One or none may be the real one.

Like the film says: it’s what dreams are made of.

Today’s bonus prompts gives props to the prop masters: what is your favorite movie prop?

Next week: watching movies from home

