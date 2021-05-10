Jeopardy! recap for Mon., May 10

Here are today’s contestants:

John, a pastor, whose mom picked out his wife;

Alyse, a freelance content specialist, got married at the National Cathedral; and

Juliet, a graduate student, was on her middle-school Certamen team. Juliet is a one-day champ with winnings of $23,800.

In a very impressive performance, Juliet scored on all three DDs and got the last several clues of DJ to build a runaway at $30,400 vs. $14,200 for Alyse and $6,600 for John.

DD1 -$800 – HISTORIC HAPPENINGS – When a pope did this to Bernabò Visconti, “the scourge of Lombardy, Bernabò made the messenger eat the document, lead seals & all (Juliet won the table limit of $1,000.)

DD2 – $1,200 – MUSIC”!” – The hip-hop duo Tag Team gave us the destined-to-be-a-classic This! “(There It Is)” (Juliet won $3,000 from her leading score of $6,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SHORT STORIES – The long and short of 1952 for this sci-fi man? A novel, “Foundation and Empire” & “The Martian Way”, a McCarthyism allegory (Juliet won $4,000 from her total of $12,400 vs. $7,000 for Alyse.)

FJ – U.S. HISTORY – On April 7, 1789 Charles Thomson & Sylvanus Bourne left New York City to tell these 2 men the results of a vote taken the day before

Surprisingly, only John was correct on FJ. Juliet dropped $1,000 to win with $29,400 for a two-day total of $53,200.

Triple Stumper of the day: Fans of Adult Swim should know the boxer who knocked out cartoon dinosaurs is Mike Tyson.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is excommunicated? DD2 – What is “Whoomp!”? DD3 – Who was Asimov? FJ – Who were Washington and Adams?

